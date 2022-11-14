'I don't have respect for him' - Cristiano Ronaldo slams Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag in sensational interview

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has said he has no respect for manager Erik ten Hag in a sensational new interview.

Ronaldo feels "betrayed"

Has no respect for Ten Hag

Feels he is a "black sheep"

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portugal international has hit out at Man Utd and manager Ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan. Ronaldo has endured a turbulent campaign at Old Trafford, making just four Premier League starts, and has now opened up on exactly how unhappy he has been with life at the Premier League club.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me," he said with regards to Ten Hag. "If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you."

Ronaldo also said he felt he had been "betrayed" by Man Utd and blamed for everything that has gone wrong at the club, making him feel very much like a "black sheep."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ronaldo also added that he still want the best for Man Utd but simply feels things are not being done in the right way at Old Trafford.

“I think the fans should know the truth. I want the best for the club. This is why I come to Manchester United," he added. "But you have some things inside that don’t help (us) reach the top level as City, Liverpool and even now Arsenal . . . a club with this dimension should be top of the tree in my opinion and they are not unfortunately."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag has already dropped Ronaldo this season after the forward left the Red Devils' clash against Tottenham before full time. It's therefore no exaggeration to say that Ronaldo's inflammatory comments mean he may have already played his last game for the Red Devils.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The 37-year-old is set to link with the Portugal squad for the World Cup. The team's first game is against Nigeria on November 17.