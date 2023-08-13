Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to fans after helping Al-Nassr win Arab Club Champions Cup final against Al-Hilal

Cristiano Ronaldo pulled out a vintage performance for Al-Nassr in the Arab Club Champions Cup with a two-goal haul.

Al-Nassr win Arab Club Champions Cup

Ronaldo scores twice

Thanks fans in Instagram post

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese scored twice after Al-Hilal took the lead in the final helping Al-Nassr win the Championship for the first time in history. Ronaldo later posted photos with the trophy and thanked the fans for supporting the club in their victory.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

WHAT THEY SAID: Ronaldo captioned the post: "Extremely proud to helped the team winning this important trophy for the 1st time!

Thank you to everyone in the club that was involved in this great achievement and to my family and friends for always being by my side!

Fantastic support by our fans!This also belongs to you!💛💙

@alnassr"

THE GOSSIP: Saudi Pro League has had a massive boost ever since the arrival of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner at Al-Nassr with big names looking to join the league. Neymar is touted to be the next big-name arrival who is said to be set to join Al-Nassr's rivals, Al-Hilal.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? After scoring twice, Ronaldo suffered an injury in extra-time that saw him get stretchered off. It is yet to be determined how strenuous the injury was and if the Portuguese star will miss Al-Nassr's Pro League opener.