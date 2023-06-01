Cristiano Ronaldo wishes he was still scoring goals for Man Utd after trophyless season with Al-Nassr, claims Louis Saha

Cristiano Ronaldo wishes he was still scoring goals for Manchester United, according to former team-mate Louis Saha.

Ronaldo left United in January

Al-Nassr endured trophyless season

Portugal star linked with exit

WHAT HAPPENED? Saha insists that Ronaldo is regretting his move to Al-Nassr, having seen the club finish five points behind champions Al-Ittihad. While the Portugal international scored 14 league goals for the club, it wasn't enough to help them claim title glory.

WHAT THEY SAID: Saha, who played alongside Ronaldo during his first stint at United, told Compare.bet: “If Cristiano had understood what was required of him and for the squad, to compromise in some way, he could have stayed [at Manchester United]. He’s a great player, and I still feel frustrated because he could have scored at least 10-15 goals easily this year and helped the team be in a stronger position.

“Cristiano is a very proud man, and he would never say this, but deep down he would have preferred to have been scoring goals and winning trophies with Man United. It would have been the better story for him, and better for his legacy, even if he won’t admit it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo left United after a falling out with manager Erik ten Hag and the Dutchman has confirmed that he feels there has been a "mentality shift" in the team since the star's departure. Without him, United recorded a third-placed finish, and are facing Manchester City in the FA Cup final this weekend.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo has been linked with an exit from Al-Nassr this summer, with Bayern Munich touted as a shock potential destination.