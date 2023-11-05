Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after scoring opener in Al-Nassr's 2-0 win which keeps pressure on table-toppers Al-Hilal in Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal and assist helped Al-Nassr win 2-0 against Al-Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League.

WHAT HAPPENED? With a spectacular strike from outside the box in the 26th minute, the 38-year-old opened the scoring at Mrsool Park. He then set up Nassr's second goal, cushioning the ball back across the goal from a wide free-kick so that defender Aymeric Laporte could score a tap-in, his first for the club. Posting on social media following Nassr's victory, Ronaldo wrote: "Solid win! We keep the pressure on!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With his 12th league goal of the year, Ronaldo moves one strike ahead of Aleksandar Mitrovic in the golden boot rankings. Al-Nassr are now just four points behind league leaders Al-Hilal, who defeated Al-Fateh 2-0 on Friday to extend their winning streak to seven.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo will next be in action when Al-Nassr take on Al-Duhail on Tuesday, November 7 in the AFC Champions League.