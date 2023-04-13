Cristiano Ronaldo forces manager out? Rudi Garcia SACKED by Al-Nassr following apparent CR7 feud

Al-Nassr have confirmed that manager Rudi Garcia has left the club, just a day after reports emerged of an apparent feud with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Garcia leaves Al-Nassr

Reports of feud with Ronaldo

Leaves team second in standings

WHAT HAPPENED? The Saudi Pro League side confirmed that Garcia had been relieved of his duties on Thursday in a short club statement.

"Al-Nassr can announce that Head Coach Rudi Garcia has left the Club by mutual agreement. The board and everyone at Al Nassr would like to thank Rudi and his staff for their dedicated work during the past 8 months," it read.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Garcia departs amid speculation he had fallen out with star signing Ronaldo. The Portuguese forward stormed down the tunnel after Al-Nassr drew 0-0 with Al-Feiha last time out and was believed to be unhappy with his manager's tactical approach. Garcia criticised his players after seeing his team drop points, insisting he was not satisfied with their display, but has now been relieved of his duties.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Al-Nassr subsequently confirmed that Dinko Jelicic will take over as first-team coach. The Saudi side had previously been linked with a move for Jose Mourinho and were reportedly willing to offer the Roma boss a contract worth a €100 million for two seasons.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Al-Nassr return to action on Tuesday, April 18, in the Saudi Pro League against Al-Hilal.