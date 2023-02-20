Cristiano Ronaldo foots HUGE £250,000 hotel bill before moving into permanent Saudi home

- Ronaldo pays £250,000 hotel bill
- Was staying at Four Seasons Riyadh
- Moving into his new Saudi house
WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo, along with his family, was residing at the Four Seasons in downtown Riyadh since arriving in Saudi Arabia. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner booked 17 suites at the hotel where his family and entourage were staying. The Ronaldo family was staying in the two-storey 'Kingdom Suite', which had a living room, dining room, cinema room and gold and marble bathrooms featuring views over Riyadh. Now the 38-year-old star has checked out, with The Mirror reporting that he has paid off a bill of £250,000 before moving into a new house as his mother comes to visit.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: While it is not confirmed where Ronaldo's new house is located, it is believed that the superstar will stay in an exclusive compound with a top-level security system.
AND WHAT'S MORE: The Portuguese attacker has appeared in five games for his new club Al-Nassr so far, scoring five and providing two assists. He also netted a hat-trick that came against Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League.
IN TWO PHOTOS:Nassr TwitterGetty Images
WHAT NEXT FOR CRISTIANO RONALDO? The former Manchester United star will be next seen in action when Al-Nassr face Damac in a league clash on Saturday.