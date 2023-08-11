Cristiano Ronaldo sails clear of Lionel Messi, Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner & more as he becomes first to reach incredible Instagram landmark

Cristiano Ronaldo has surpassed 600 million followers on Instagram, becoming the first person to ever reach that figure on the social media platform.

Ronaldo becomes first person to hit 600 million

Messi is second on the list

Al-Nassr star has gained 150 million followers since May

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo is one of the biggest celebrities on social media. He reached 500 million Instagram followers in November 2022, and it's taken him less than a year to reach 600 million, becoming the first to do so. According to a report in Benzinga, his recent Instagram activity has earned him 150 million new followers since May alone.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In terms of social media, Ronaldo is winning in the never-ending 'Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi' battle. The Argentine has 482 million followers on Instagram, the second-highest on the platform, with Selena Gomez in third on 427 million.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The Portuguese legend will be hoping that he can inspire Al-Nassr to silverware, with the Saudi Pro League due to kick off August 14. First, though, he will be aiming to win the Arab Club Champions Cup, where he will face Al-Hilal in the final on August 12.