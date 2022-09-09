Cristiano Ronaldo reveals 'everlasting love' for Queen Elizabeth II following monarch's passing

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has become the latest footballer to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Queen passed away on September 8 and Ronaldo has posted a message about the long-serving monarch on social media.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Seven years of my career were played in the Premier League, making this my 8th season living in England," he wrote. "Throughout these years, I’ve felt the everlasting love of the UK for it’s Queen, and how important Her Majesty was and will forever be to the British people. I pay my respect to her memory and I mourn this irreplaceable lost with the country that I’ve learned to call home. My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo is among a whole host of footballing figures that have paid tribute to the Queen since Thursday. During her life, the monarch was involved in a host of memorable sporting moments, including presenting the World Cup to England in 1966.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Football has taken a unified approach to cancelling games this weekend. The entire pyramid right the way up from the Premier League and WSL to the grassroots game has been suspended.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? With United's trip to Crystal Palace on Monday cancelled, Ronaldo will next be in action against FC Sheriff on Thursday - provided that match goes ahead.