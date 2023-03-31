Tottenham boss Cristian Stellini: Spurs are NOT in crisis!

Tottenham Hotspur's acting boss Cristian Stellini has insisted that his club are not in crisis, despite what many people outside the club think.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte left on Monday

Director of football Fabio Paratici also gone

Club out of all cups but still in 4th

WHAT HAPPENED? With key figures at the club dropping like flies this week, many people are concerned about what's going in north London. Embattled head coach Antonio Conte finally left by mutual consent on Monday, and he's been followed out the door by director of football Fabio Paratici, who was recently banned from world football due to his involvement in the Juventus corruption scandal. However, speaking before it was confirmed that Paratici had gone, acting head coach Stellini insisted that the club is not in crisis.

WHAT THEY SAID: "When you take decisions for the best you are not in crisis," said Stellini in a press conference earlier today. "I think there is a complete disillusionment about the way the club is being run and I think this is the worst it has been. Something has to change." On his decision to take up Conte's vacant position, he continued: "They call me and say the decision is taken and if you agree with us, you can do it. I had no problem to say yes."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Stellini has been appointed acting head coach until the end of this season, following Conte's departure. The immediate goal is securing a top-four spot and ensuring that the club qualifies for next season's Champions League — now that Spurs have been knocked out of all cup competitions, this goal is even more crucial.

WHAT NEXT FOR SPURS? Next up in the Premier League for Tottenham is a trip to Goodison Park to face Everton on Monday night. The Toffees recently received news of an investigation into alleged Financial Fair Play breaches that could spell a point deduction; however, they will be firmly focused on getting a result against a floundering Tottenham side. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top.