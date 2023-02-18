'F*ck you!' - Philippe Coutinho in angry confrontation with Bukayo Saka after Tyrone Mings wipes out Martin Odegaard with studs up follow through

Philippe Coutinho was involved in a heated clash with Bukayo Saka during Aston Villa's Premier League match against Arsenal on Saturday.

Arsenal at Aston Villa

Both players on target

Also involved in angry clash

WHAT HAPPENED? Tempers flared at Villa Park at the end of an absorbing first-half between Villa and Arsenal. Coutinho was spotted yelling "f*ck you!" at Saka after the two players clashed. The incident started when Martin Odegaard was wiped out by Tyrone Mings. Coutinho then clipped Saka who quickly jumped up and shoved the Brazilian in the chest, drawing a feisty response from Villa's No. 23.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both players had already got their names on the scoresheet before the incident. Saka equalised for the Gunners following an early opener from Ollie Watkins. Coutinho then restored Aston Villa's lead just after the half-hour mark. The goal is Coutinho's first of the season for Aston Villa.

DID YOU KNOW? Bukayo Saka has been directly involved in 17 goals in the Premier League this season (9 goals, 8 assists), behind only centre-forwards Erling Haaland (30) and Harry Kane (18).

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The two teams are back in action in a week's time. Arsenal head to Leicester City in the Premier League, while Villa travel to Goodison Park to take on Everton.