Countdown to the title? Arsenal squad & staff pose for photo with GIANT clock after crucial victory over Fulham

WHAT HAPPENED? Gunners star Oleksandr Zinchenko shared an image on Instagram of the squad and staff posing in the visitors' dressing room after the crucial victory at Craven Cottage. In the middle of the picture, the players and staff are holding a replica of the iconic Clock End clock, which hung at their former stadium Highbury.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The presence of the clock in the image is being interpreted by Arsenal fans as a countdown to the Premier League title, with the minute hand pointing at '11' - the same number of games the team has remaining this season. The Gunners are five points clear at the top of table and closing in on a first league success since 2004.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Mikel Arteta's team are in action again on Thursday when they meet Sporting CP in the Europa League. The teams played out a 2-2 draw when they met in the first leg of the last-16 tie.