Neymar cleared! Spanish court drops corruption and fraud charges relating to 2013 Barcelona transfer

PSG and Brazil star Neymar has seen a Spanish court drop corruption charges against him relating to his transfer to Barcelona from Santos in 2013.

WHAT HAPPENED? As per Globo, the Spanish Prosecutor's Office have dropped allegations of corruption and fraud against the Brazilian. Neymar was potentially facing a two-year prison sentence plus a €10m fine for alleged irregularities relating to his transfer to Barcelona in 2013.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona paid Santos just €17 million (£14.5m) for Neymar back in July 2013. But Brazilian investment group DIS – which owned 40 per cent of Neymar's rights during his time at Santos – claimed that a lot more money was involved in the transfer.

As well as the PSG attacker, his parents, and former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rossell and Josep Bartomeu were all defendants in the trial, and all saw the charges dropped.

WHAT THEY SAID: On Friday, the Public Prosecutor's Office announced the "dropping of the charges against all the defendants".

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? After this case, the winger can now fully focus on issues on the pitch as he aims to win the World Cup with Brazil, who face Serbia in their first group match on November 24.