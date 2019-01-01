Copa America 2020: Teams, fixtures, results & everything you need to know
Lionel Messi's Argentina fell short once more in the last edition of the Copa America in 2019, but they will soon have a chance for redemption as the 2020 tournament approaches.
It will not be easy, however, with reigning champions Brazil out to defend their title, while Luis Suarez's Uruguay will hope to add to their silverware collection and underdogs are out to claim some scalps.
With the tournament on the horizon, Goal brings you everything you need to know, including when the games are, match results and more.
Here is your full guide to the 2020 Copa America.
Contents
- Which teams are in Copa America 2020?
- Why are Australia & Qatar competing in Copa America 2020?
- Who are the Copa America 2020 hosts?
- Copa America 2020 schedule
- Copa America 2020 group A fixtures & results
- Copa America 2020 group B fixtures & results
- Where is Copa America 2020 final being played?
- Who won the last Copa America?
Which teams are in Copa America 2020?
|Team
|Confederation
|Argentina
|CONMEBOL
|Bolivia
|CONMEBOL
|Brazil
|CONMEBOL
|Chile
|CONMEBOL
|Colombia
|CONMEBOL
|Ecuador
|CONMEBOL
|Paraguay
|CONMEBOL
|Peru
|CONMEBOL
|Uruguay
|CONMEBOL
|Venezuela
|CONMEBOL
|Australia
|AFC
|Qatar
|AFC
Copa America 2020 will feature 10 teams from South American confederation CONMEBOL and two teams from the AFC (Asian Football Confederation).
The 10 CONMEBOL representatives are: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.
The two AFC representatives are Australia and Qatar.
Why are Australia & Qatar competing in Copa America 2020?
CONMEBOL have established a tradition of inviting teams from outside the South American continent to compete in the Copa America.
For the 2020 edition, Australia and Qatar were invited. It is Qatar's second involvement, having previously played in the 2019 edition, and it is Australia's competition debut.
Other teams to have played in the Copa America on invitation included: the United States men's national team, Mexico, Costa Rica, Japan, Panama, Jamaica, Honduras and Haiti.
While no invitee has ever won the Copa America, Mexico have been beaten finalists on two occasions (1993 and 2001) and finished third on three occasions (1997, 1999 and 2007).
Who are the Copa America 2020 hosts?
Argentina and Colombia will share hosting duties for the 2020 Copa America. It will be the 10th time the tournament has taken place in Argentina and the second time it has been held in Colombia.
It is the first time since 1983 the tournament is being held across more than one country.
Copa America 2020 schedule
|Tournament stage
|Date(s)
|Group stage
|June 12 - July 1
|Quarter-finals
|July 4 - July 5
|Semi-finals
|July 8
|Third-place play-off
|July 11
|Final
|July 12
Copa America 2020 will begin on June 12 when co-hosts Argentina take on Chile at Estadio Monumental in Group A.
The group stage will run until July 1, with the knockout stage - quarter-finals - being played on July 4 and July 5.
Semi-final matches will take place on July 8, followed by the third-place play-off on July 11 and then the final on July 12.
Copa America 2020 group A fixtures & results
Group A table
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Argentina 🇦🇷
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Australia 🇦🇺
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bolivia 🇧🇴
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Chile 🇨🇱
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Paraguay 🇵🇾
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Uruguay 🇺🇾
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group A fixtures & results
|Date
|Game
|Time (UK / ET)
|Venue
|June 12
|Argentina vs Chile
|TBC
|Estadio Monumental, Buenos Aires
|June 13
|Australia vs Uruguay
|TBC
|Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, Cordoba
|June 13
|Paraguay vs Bolivia
|TBC
|Estadio Malivinas Argentinas, Mendoza
|June 16
|Argentina vs Uruguay
|TBC
|Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, Cordoba
|June 16
|Chile vs Bolivia
|TBC
|Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, Mendoza
|June 17
|Paraguay vs Australia
|TBC
|Estadio Ciudad de La Plata, La Plata
|June 20
|Argentina vs Paraguay
|TBC
|Estadio Monumental, Buenos Aires
|June 21
|Uruguay vs Chile
|TBC
|Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, Mendoza
|June 22
|Australia vs Bolivia
|TBC
|Estadio Ciudad de La Plata, La Plata
|June 25
|Chile vs Paraguay
|TBC
|Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, Cordoba
|June 26
|Australia vs Argentina
|TBC
|Estadio Monumental, Buenos Aires
|June 26
|Bolivia vs Uruguay
|TBC
|Estadio Ciudad de La Plata, La Plata
|June 30
|Bolivia vs Argentina
|TBC
|Estadio Ciudad de La Plata, La Plata
|June 30
|Chile vs Australia
|TBC
|Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, Mendoza
|June 30
|Uruguay vs Paraguay
|TBC
|Estadio Unico, Santiago del Estero
Copa America 2020 group B fixtures & results
Group B table
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Colombia 🇨🇴
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brazil 🇧🇷
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Ecuador 🇪🇨
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Peru 🇵🇪
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Qatar 🇶🇦
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Venezuela 🇻🇪
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group B fixtures & results
|Date
|Game
|Time (UK / ET)
|Venue
|June 13
|Colombia vs Ecuador
|TBC
|Estadio El Campin, Bogota
|June 14
|Brazil vs Venezuela
|TBC
|Estadio Olimpico Pascual Guerrero, Cali
|June 14
|Peru vs Qatar
|TBC
|Estadio Atanasio Girardot, Medellin
|June 17
|Colombia vs Venezuela
|TBC
|Estadio Olimpico Pascual Guerrero, Cali
|June 18
|Peru vs Brazil
|TBC
|Estadio Atanasio Girardot, Medellin
|June 18
|Ecuador vs Qatar
|TBC
|Estadio El Campin, Bogota
|June 21
|Colombia vs Peru
|TBC
|Estadio Atanasio Girardot, Medellin
|June 22
|Venezuela vs Ecuador
|TBC
|Estadio El Campin, Bogota
|June 23
|Brazil vs Qatar
|TBC
|Estadio Metropolitano, Barranquilla
|June 27
|Brazil vs Colombia
|TBC
|Estadio Metropolitano, Barranquilla
|June 27
|Ecuador vs Peru
|TBC
|Estadio Atanasio Girardot, Medellin
|June 28
|Qatar vs Venezuela
|TBC
|Estadio Olimpico Pascual Guerrero, Cali
|July 1
|Qatar vs Colombia
|TBC
|Estadio Metropolitano, Barranquilla
|July 1
|Ecuador vs Brazil
|TBC
|Estadio El Campin, Bogota
|July 1
|Venezuela vs Peru
|TBC
|Estadio Olimpico Pascual Guerrero, Cali
Where is Copa America 2020 final being played?
The Copa America 2020 final will be played in the Colombian city of Barranquilla at Estadio Metropolitano - home to the Colombia national team, Atletico Junior and Barranquilla.
Affectionately known as El Metro by locals and fans, it has a capacity of over 60,000.
Estadio Metropolitano was used when Colombia hosted the 2001 Copa America, though the final on that occasion was held in Estadio El Campin in Bogota.
Who won the last Copa America?
Brazil were the winners of the previous Copa America, which took place in 2019 in Brazil.
They defeated Peru 3-1 in the final thanks to goals from Everton, Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison, with Paolo Guerrero scoring for Peru.
It was the Selecao's ninth Copa triumph, moving them closer to Argentina, who have won 14 times, and Uruguay, who are the most successful team in the history of the competition with 15 titles.