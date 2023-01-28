Pep Guardiola hailed Nathan Ake for his his performance against Arsenal which helped Manchester City progress to the next round of the FA Cup.

Guardiola praises Ake

All-round performance by the Dutch defender

Manchester City beat Arsenal in FA Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Ake was the standout performer for Guardiola's side as he contributed in defence as well as scoring the goal that knocked Arsenal out of the tournament. The Man City boss praised the Dutch defender for keeping Arsenal's in-form star Bukayo Saka quiet and hailed his perseverance despite remaining out of favour for a very long time.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to BBC Sport, Guardiola said: “What a season he [Nathan Ake] is playing. He controlled one of the toughest opponents in the Premier League because Saka is in an incredible moment. He is really good in the duels in the box, defending the far post and set pieces is an extra bonus. He is an exceptional guy, there was a period where he didn’t play and he never complained once.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ake has been a regular starter for Guardiola's team since the season resumed after the 2022 World Cup, appearing in nine out of the 10 games the team has played.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? Manchester City next take on Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League tie on Sunday, February 5.