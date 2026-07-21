Contract until 2031.. English giant agrees deal with Ayoub Bouaddi

An English giant has entered strong negotiations with French club Lille to complete the signing of Morocco's Ayoub Bouaddi, one of the most prominent rising talents in European football.

According to Italian transfer market specialist Nicolo Schira, who broke the news on X, Bouaddi and Manchester City have already agreed a contract running until 2031. The English club's hierarchy have since ramped up their talks with Lille to strike a deal for the player.

City are moving fast to wrap things up early, keen to get ahead of two other major European clubs chasing the Moroccan.

City see Bouaddi as a project for the future. That is exactly why they want the deal settled before the competition heats up for a player who has caught the eye of late, first through his displays for Lille and then with the Moroccan national team at the 2026 World Cup. His performance against Brazil was stunning.

The pursuit underlines the growing appetite for young Moroccan talent across Europe, with Bouaddi now firmly on the radar of the continent's biggest clubs.

Reach a final agreement with Lille, and City will hand Bouaddi a major step up in his career: a move to one of Europe's giants that could open a whole new chapter in his professional journey.

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