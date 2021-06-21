Conte planning 'unwanted' year off after Inter exit and links to Tottenham job

The Italian delivered Serie A title glory at San Siro last season but is planning on spending the 2021-22 campaign away from the dugout

Antonio Conte has revealed that he will be taking an "unwanted" year off from coaching in 2021-22, with the 51-year-old planning a break after leaving Inter and being linked with Tottenham.

The former Juventus and Chelsea boss delivered long-awaited Serie A title glory to San Siro last season, with an 11-year barren run for the Nerazzurri brought to an end.

Conte walked away in spite of that success, while also opting against pursuing a return to English football as Jose Mourinho's successor in north London, and he is now looking to recharge his batteries during a 12-month sabbatical.

Conte told Radio Anch’io Sport: "It will be a year in which I will try to study and continue to investigate certain situations.

"I want to make the most of this unwanted situation, but that’s OK, I’ll take advantage of the period to be with my family and to watch football, which always evolves and goes on."

Eriksen collapse

One of those that enjoyed title success under Conte last season was Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen.

He headed off on Euro 2020 duty at the end of a productive domestic campaign, but suffered cardiac arrest in his first outing at that tournament and has only recently been released from hospital after having a heart defibrillator fitted.

Conte said: "Those were horrible moments that I lived alone. In the world of football, seeing such a situation makes you feel bad.

"I had the chance to live in close contact with Christian and seeing him [collapse] with open eyes made me feel bad, it really hit me.

"I’m happy that is has been resolved, that’s the most important thing. I thank all the team-mates for what they have done and for the composure they had.

"We must be prepared and whoever intervened were. I wish Christian to stay calm, with the family, then there will be time for other evaluations. Football comes later."

