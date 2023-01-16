Antonio Conte's future as Tottenham head coach has come under question amid the team's inconsistent run of form.

Spurs lost 2-0 to Arsenal

Have been beaten in five of last 10 games

Spurs could opt not to trigger extension

WHAT HAPPENED? Tottenham were beaten 2-0 by north London rivals Arsenal on Sunday, their fifth defeat in 10 matches in all competitions. According to The Daily Mail, the Italian has come under pressure at Spurs as the club's bosses are reluctant to trigger their option to extend his contract by 12 months.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If Spurs decide against sacking Conte during the current campaign and opt not to trigger an extension, he will leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Tottenham are sitting fifth in the Premier League and five points behind Manchester United, who occupy the final spot that guarantees entry to next season's Champions League group stage. The 53-year-old has downplayed Spurs' chances of qualifying for the competition, saying his team is missing creative players.

WHAT NEXT FOR SPURS? Conte's team are in action again on Thursday when they face reigning Premier League champions Manchester City away from home.