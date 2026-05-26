Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts
To watch local broadcasts from abroad, connect to a server in Congo and stream World Cup matches on free-to-air national broadcasters like RTNC (Radio-Television Nationale Congolaise) and Tele Congo (in the Republic of Congo).
Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Congo?
In Congo (encompassing both the Republic of the Congo and the Democratic Republic of the Congo), the official broadcast rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are shared between major regional networks and national public broadcasters.
Here is exactly how you can catch the tournament:
- Pay TV:New World TV is the exclusive sub-Saharan Africa rights holder for the tournament and will broadcast matches primarily in French. Additionally, SuperSport will offer comprehensive premium pay-TV coverage, airing all 104 matches across its suite of dedicated sports channels via satellite platforms like DStv and Canal+.
- Free-to-Air: New World TV partners with local national broadcasters to ensure public access. Because of this, national public broadcasters like RTNC (Radio-Télévision Nationale Congolaise in the DRC) and Tele Congo (in the Republic of the Congo) are expected to provide free-to-air television coverage of key matches, including fixtures featuring African national teams.
- Live Streaming: If you prefer watching online or on mobile devices, premium subscribers can stream SuperSport's full coverage via the DStv Stream app.