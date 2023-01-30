CONCACAF Champions League 2023: Schedule, bracket & which MLS teams are involved?

The CONCACAF Champions League knockouts begin in March, and GOAL has all the information you need to know about the tournament.

There will be a different CONCACAF Champions League winner in 2023, as the Seattle Sounders failed to qualify despite claiming the trophy a year ago.

Still, five MLS clubs will be in the competition to represent the United States' top division, along with four from Mexico, three from Honduras, one from Haiti, one from El Salvador, one from Costa Rica and one from Panama. This is the final year of the current format before it expands to 27 teams in 2024.

GOAL breaks down the key points of the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League below...

2023 CONCACAF Champions League bracket, schedule, results

All last-16 match-ups will include two legs with an away goal rule determining tiebreakers.

A draw for the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League knockouts occurred on November 7, 2022.

Below is the confirmed knockout schedule for the last 16:

Round of 16

Clubs Dates Violette (Haiti) vs Austin FC (U.S.) March 7, March 14 Tauro (Panama) vs Leon (Mexico) March 8, March 16 Tigres (Mexico) vs Orlando City (U.S.) March 7, March 15 Motagua (Honduras) vs Pachuca (Mexico) March 9, March 16 Vancouver Whitecaps (Canada/MLS) vs Real Espana (Honduras) March 8, March 15 Alajuelense (Costa Rica) vs LAFC (U.S.) March 9, March 15 Olimpia (Honduras) vs Atlas (Mexico) March 8, March 14 Alianza (El Salvador) vs Philadelphia Union (U.S.) March 7, March 14

The paths for winners of the last 16 are also established, with potential same-nation clashes set up for the quarter-finals.

Here are the possible quarter-final games:

Quarter-finals

Clubs Date Violette/Austin vs Tauro/Leon April 4-6, April 11-13 Tigres/Orlando vs Motagua/Pachuca April 4-6, April 11-13 Vancouver/Real Espana vs Alajuelense/LAFC April 4-6, April 11-13 Olimpia/Atlas vs Alianza/Philadelphia April 4-6, April 11-13

Dates for every round of 2023 CONCACAF Champions League

Round First leg Second leg Round of 16 March 7-9 March 14-16 Quarter-finals April 4-6 April 11-13 Semi-finals April 25-27 May 2-4 Final May 31 June 4

The 2023 CONCACAF Champions League begins on March 7 and will go until June 4.

The final will take place between two legs on May 31 and June 4. The return leg will be hosted by the best performing finalist club in the earlier rounds of the competition.

How to watch the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League

The TV and streaming schedules for specific games have yet to be announced, but it is known that FOX Sports, Univision, TUDN and ViX will be sharing responsibilities in the United States.

Meanwhile, MLS and Leagues Cup games, which each have 2024 qualification implications, will be shown on Apple TV in the U.S.