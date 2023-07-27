What a comeback! Nigeria stun Women's World Cup co-hosts Australia with victory that blows Group B wide open

Nigeria shocked Australia by completing a second-half turnaround to defeat the Women's World Cup co-hosts 3-2 on Thursday and go top of Group B.

Nigeria came from 1-0 down to beat Australia

Goals from Kanu, Ohale & Oshoala completed turnaround

Group B wide open ahead of final group-stage games

TELL ME MORE: As an entertaining and end-to-end first half in which both teams had chances drew to a close, Emily van Egmond broke the deadlock in stoppage-time having been drafted into Australia's starting XI after Mary Fowler sustained a concussion in training. Caitlin Foord burst away down the left and cut the ball back for the midfielder, who finished well to put the Matildas ahead.

But the lead didn't last long. With the last kick of the first 45 minutes, it was Uchenna Kanu, brought into Nigeria's team because of Asisat Oshoala's lack of match fitness, who levelled the scores, squeezing her strike through the legs of Steph Catley and into the bottom corner after Rasheedat Ajibade's curling effort was deflected into her path in the box.

It was the African nation that turned the screw in the second half, too, with Ajibade heading across goal for Osinachi Ohale to bundle home before Oshoala came off the bench and gave the Super Falcons some breathing space, capitalising on a defensive mix-up between centre-back Alanna Kennedy and goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold to finish into an empty net from an angle.

Australia heaped the pressure on their opponents for the final half an hour, with Foord seeing a shot tipped over and a header saved from close range before Kennedy finally netted late into stoppage-time, but Nigeria held out to pick up their first win of the tournament and go top of Group B ahead of the final round of group-stage matches.

THE MVP: There were a lot of impressive performers for Nigeria, with Ohale putting her body on the line to give her team the lead, but it was Ajibade who really caught the eye as the creative spark for the Super Falcons in attack. The forward had a hand in both of Nigeria's first two goals and was a great outlet to give her team some respite in the latter stages, too.

THE BIG LOSER: While the game still hung in the balance at 2-1, the mix-up between Kennedy and Arnold was damning and really gave Australia a mountain to climb. As the goalkeeper raced out to collect a seemingly harmless ball forward, her defender headed it beyond her to allow Oshoala to score and essentially end the Matildas' hopes of getting anything from the match.

WHAT NEXT? Group B will come to its conclusion on Monday, with Australia taking on Canada and Nigeria facing already-eliminated Ireland in fixtures that will decide the two qualification spots for the last 16.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐