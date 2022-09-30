Colorado Rapids vs FC Dallas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022 MLS season continues to close in on its finale this weekend, as Colorado Rapids welcome FC Dallas to face them in a crucial encounter at DSG Park. It's a dead rubber for the hosts, already eliminated from postseason contention.
But while their visitors are assured of an MLS Cup berth, there is still some play on where they will end up - and every point counts for the Texan outfit.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Colorado vs Dallas date & kick-off time
Game:
Colorado Rapids vs FC Dallas
Date:
October 1, 2022
Kick-off:
3:30pm ET
Stream:
How to watch Colorado vs Dallas on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on TUDN USA.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
ESPN
Colorado squad & team news
With their season effectively over, Colorado's campaign now pretty much hinges on giving themselves something to cheer about as they close out the year.
Oliver Tarraz remains sidelined with a fracture, while Dantouma Toure, Aboubacar Keita and Braian Galvan are all expected to remain out after ruptured cruciate ligaments.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Irwin, Yarbrough, Rodriguez
Defenders
Rosenberry, Moor, Wilson, Abubakar, Vallecilla, Markanich, Beitashour, Keita, Esteves, Travis
Midfielders
Max, Barrios, Gutiérrez, Nicholson, Mayaka, Price, Acosta, Larraz, Warner, Galván, Priso
Forwards
Lewis, Rubio, Zardes, Toure, Yapi
Dallas squad and team news
While their hosts have nothing but pride to play for, Dallas are assured of an MLS Cup berth - but they could end up anywhere on the ladder yet as the race mixes itself up.
A win would see them take a massive step towards securing third at least though. Paul Arriola will sit it out through suspension however.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Maurer, Carrera, Paes
Defenders
Munjoma, Martínez, Farfan, Tafari, Hedges, Smith, Bartlett, Quiñónez, Nanu
Midfielders
Quignón, Cerrillo, Arriola, Lletget, Servania, Pomykal, ElMedkhar, Twumasi, Roberts, Kamungo
Forwards
Obrian, Ferreira, Redžić, Parker, Ntsabeleng, Velasco, Jara