Non-league club Colney Heath blasted by Ian Wright after women's team forced to play in PARK because of coronation bouncy castle

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has hit out at non-league side Colney Heath after the women's team saw their pitch taken over by a bouncy castle.

Women's team forced off pitch

Had to play in park instead

Club blasted for treatment of team

WHAT HAPPENED? Colney Heath Ladies were due to play Bowers & Pitsea Ladies FC in the Eastern Region Women’s Football League on Sunday, but arrived for the game and saw a bouncy castle had been erected on the pitch as part of celebrations for King Charles' coronation. The team were forced to play on another pitch in a local park and expressed their disappointment in a post on Twitter.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We are genuinely upset to have to inform you that Colney HeathFC decided that a bouncy castle takes precedence over a Women’s Football Match at tier 5. We were informed that we had to play on a park pitch today. We apologise to our opponents," the team tweeted.

Former Arsenal and England striker Wright was quick to take notice and slammed the club for the incident. "What’s happening here Colney Heath FC? Absolutely ridiculous. An embarrassment," he wrote on Twitter.

England legend Casey Stoney also reacted on social media with a post in support of Colney Heath Ladies. "And yet we think the game has moved forward. So many positive strides at the highest level but yet these attitudes still exist in the game. DO BETTER Colney Heath FC," she wrote on Twitter.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Colney Health have responded with a statement and insisted the team had been informed about the bouncy castle before the match.

"Yesterday the club hosted a community event celebrating the Coronation of King Charles. It has been months in the planning and was attended by many young families in the club's picnic area.

"Our Ladies team had been fully informed that they would be playing on our second pitch at the Recreation Ground, which satisfies the requirements of the Eastern Region Women's League and the referee of the day.

"The match was moved for health and safety reasons and the presence of the inflatable castle was incidental."

WHAT NEXT? Colney Heath have since offered an open apology to the ladies team on the club's official website, insisting the incident "was all a misunderstanding" and expressing their hope that the club can now move forward.