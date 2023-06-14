Nightmare for Cody Gakpo! Liverpool star at fault as Bruno Petkovic belter helps Croatia end Netherlands' Nations League hopes

Croatia came from behind to beat the Netherlands 4-2 in the Nations League semi-finals and book their place in this weekend's showpiece.

Croatia came from behind to lead 2-1

Netherlands equalised in injury time

Petkovic scored and won penalty to finish game off

TELL ME MORE: While Croatia had the running of the first half, it was the Netherlands who took the lead against the run of play. A clever passing move involving Xavi Simons and Nathan Ake led to the ball being worked to Donyell Malen, who blasted the ball into the bottom corner.

After the restart, Liverpool star Cody Gakpo made the mistake of bringing Luka Modric down in the area, leading to the concession of a penalty. The impressive Andrej Kramaric stepped up to take the spot-kick and he coolly sent Justin Bijlow the wrong way.

Mario Pasalic then completed the turnaround after 72 minutes, finishing smartly from a Luka Ivanusec cross.

While Gakpo missed a huge chance, the Netherlands did manage to hit back, as another sub, Noa Lang, cleverly sent a bouncing ball into the roof of the net in the sixth minute of injury time.

However, it was Croatia who nudged ahead again in the first half of extra time, as Bruno Petkovic, on as a substitute, scored brilliantly from the edge of the box, firing a curling effort into the bottom corner from range.

Both sides had huge chances before full-time, as Lang missed a gilt-edged opportunity and Pasalic hit the crossbar, before Tyrell Malacia fouled Petkovic in the area to concede a second penalty. Modric stepped up and finished, before Petkovic saw a fifth ruled out by VAR.

THE MVP: Croatia's performance was superb throughout but it was Petkovic who provided the spark needed to finish the Dutch off. Not only did he score a brilliant goal, he also won the penalty that Modric converted. You cannot play better than that as a substitute.

THE BIG LOSER: Gakpo just could not find a rhythm. Not only did he struggle down the flank, he conceded the penalty from which Croatia equalised and fluffed a huge chance late on before Lang's equaliser. It just wasn't his night and he was ultimately substituted at half-time of extra time, with Virgil van Dijk bizarrely told to play as a striker in his absence.

WHAT NEXT? Croatia will play the winners of Spain vs Italy in this weekend's Nations League final. The Netherlands will play the losers in the third-place play-off.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐