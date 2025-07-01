‘Climb Mount Everest without oxygen’ - The ‘key’ to beating Man City as Al-Hilal boss Simone Inzaghi reacts to dumping ‘best coach in the world’ Pep Guardiola out of the Club World Cup

Simone Inzaghi has revealed the “key” to beating Manchester City after seeing Al-Hilal “climb Everest without oxygen” at the FIFA Club World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED?

A thrilling last-16 encounter at Camping World Stadium in Orlando delivered extra-time and seven goals before a final outcome was determined. In the end, it was big-spending giants from the Saudi Pro League that prevailed over an expensively-assembled Premier League squad.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

City, who have freshened up their ranks during the summer transfer window, were the picks of many to go all the way and claim a historic Club World Cup crown. They have, however, been sent packing at the first knockout stage.

WHAT INZAGHI SAID

Former Inter boss Inzaghi was delighted to see his team succeed against the odds, telling reporters of claiming a prized scalp: “The key to this result was the players, the heart they put on the pitch. We had to do something extraordinary because we knew how good Manchester City are, we knew we had to climb Mount Everest without oxygen and we were great. Guardiola is the best coach in the world but we did our best and we deserved the result.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Despite being “the best”, Guardiola has missed out on another piece of silverware in 2024-25. He said of falling short at a global gathering in the United States: “It is a pity. We have been on an incredible journey together and were in a good place. The vibe was really good. I cannot thank the players enough for training and playing how they have been.

“But it was a difficult game. The margins were minimal. We created a lot and (Yassine) Bounou made incredible saves but we were so open. We would have loved to have continued, it will only be once every four years, and we had a feeling that the team was doing well. But we go home and now it is time to rest and rest our minds for the new season.”

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY?

City’s players and coaching staff will enjoy a much-needed summer break before opening their 2025-26 Premier League campaign away at Wolves on August 16. Al-Hilal, meanwhile, march on to face Fluminense in the Club World Cup quarter-finals.