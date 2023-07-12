'So excited to be here' - Christian Pulisic touches down in Milan to complete £17m transfer from Chelsea

Christian Pulisic has expressed his excitement after touching down in Milan to complete a £17 million ($22m) transfer from Chelsea.

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT star has already landed in Milan ahead of a medical with the club as his permanent move from Chelsea edges closer to completion.

Upon arriving at the Milan Malpensa airport, Pulisic shared a video on social media, saying: "Hi AC Milan supporters. Christian Pulisic. I have just arrived in Milan. So excited to be here and can't wait to get started."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic will look to relaunch his career at Milan after enduring a tough four-year spell at Chelsea, where he failed to nail down his place as a regular starter. During his time at Stamford Bridge, he made 145 appearances, scoring 26 goals and providing 21 assists across all competitions.

WHAT NEXT? Pulisic will hope to clear his medical and other formalities to complete his transfer as soon as possible so that he is eligible for selection when AC Milan face Real Madrid in a pre-season friendly on July 22 at the Rose Bowl in the United States. Meanwhile, Chelsea have already identified his replacement and are willing to submit a bid for €40m-rated Lyon wonderkid Rayan Cherki.