Explained: Why USMNT star Christian Pulisic may have to sit out AC Milan's Serie A clash with Inter

Christian Pulisic could only practise with the Rossoneri once before the derby against Inter Milan next week and Stefano Pioli may have to rest him.

Pulisic will play for USMNT

Won't train with Milan until Friday

May not play against Inter Milan

WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic is currently on international duty with USMNT, who will face Uzbekistan and Oman during the September break. The game against Oman will be played on Wednesday, September 13, and he may only train with his teammates on Friday, September 15, the day before the Derby della Madonnina. According to Sky Sport Italia, Pioli must make a difficult decision ahead of the derby next week and may drop the American winger.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The American has had a wonderful start to his stint with AC Milan, as he was named the club's Player of the Month. Pulisic may or may not start against Inter and in case the Rossoneri boss decides to rest the American, then another new summer purchase, Samuel Chukwueze, will get the nod on the right flank.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR PULISIC?: The former Chelsea winger will be in action against Uzbekistan on Saturday, September 10 before playing against Oman on Wednesday, September 13.