Christian Pulisic knee injury: How long will USMNT & Chelsea star be out, which games will he miss and what is his exact injury?

Ritabrata Banerjee
|
Christian PulisicGetty
C. PulisicChelseaUnited States

The USA international has been ruled out of action due to an injury he suffered against Manchester City

Christian Pulisic faces yet another spell on the sidelines after he was forced to leave the pitch after just 22 minutes during Chelsea's 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in their Premier League encounter on January 6 after he picked up a knee injury.

He has now been ruled out of action for a while as confirmed by Blues boss Graham Potter.

"Christian [Pulisic] is [out for] a couple of months we think," Potter stated at a press conference on January 11.

How long will Pulisic be out?

While there is no exact time frame for Pulisic's injury lay-off as of yet, he is expected to be out of action for at least two months, which comes at the worst time possible for the USMNT attacker.

He had been starting in every single Premier League game after the restart following the World Cup and seemed to be on his way to winning over Potter after what had been a difficult start to the season.

Pulisic spent most of the first half of the season warming the bench and was consequently being linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this January.

His injury now puts an end to both his resurgence and any talk of a move elsewhere.

Christian Pulisic Chelsea injury 2022-23Getty

Which Chelsea and USMNT games will Pulisic miss and what is the exact injury?

The 24-year-old winger will not return to the pitch until March as things stand, meaning he will miss up to as much as 10 matches for Chelsea, while also having to watch on from the sidelines when USA return to action.

His USA absence means he will have to settle for sixth spot in the USMNT's all-time top goal scoring charts for now, with Pulisic scoring 22 times in 56 appearances to date.

There is not much out there about the exact extent of the injury, but knee injuries often prove to be problematic and an early return seems unwise.

Here are the games Pulisic is likely to miss for Chelsea and USMNT during his injury lay-off.

TeamMatchDateCompetition
ChelseaFulham vs ChelseaJanuary 13Premier League
ChelseaChelsea vs Crystal PalaceJanuary 15Premier League
ChelseaLiverpool vs ChelseaJanuary 21Premier League
USMNTUSA vs SerbiaJanuary 26International friendly
USMNTUSA vs ColombiaJanuary 29International friendly
ChelseaChelsea vs FulhamFebruary 3Premier League
ChelseaWest Ham vs ChelseaFebruary 11Premier League
ChelseaDortmund vs ChelseaFebruary 15Champions League
ChelseaChelsea vs SouthamptonFebruary 18Premier League
ChelseaTottenham vs ChelseaFebruary 26Premier League
ChelseaChelsea vs Leeds UnitedMarch 4Premier League
ChelseaChelsea vs DortmundMarch 7Champions League

What is Christian Pulisic's injury history?

Since joining Chelsea in 2019, Pulisic suffered injuries on 12 occasions and has remained out of action for 44 days in total before his latest physical misfortune.

The longest he has remained injured is for 156 days when he had a tear in his abductor's muscle and was out of action between January 2, 2020, to June 6, 2020.

His bad luck hasn't started at Chelsea, however, as he regularly found himself sidelined while at BVB as well.

SeasonInjuryTeamDaysGames missed
2021/22IllChelsea72
2021/22Ankle injuryChelsea

52

12
2021/22CoronavirusChelsea122
2020/21Muscle injuryChelsea244
2020/21QuarantineChelsea31
2020/21Hamstring injuryChelsea637
2020/21Calf strainChelsea212
2019/20Calf injuryChelsea1-
2019/20Tear in the abductor muscleChelsea15612
2019/20Muscle bruiseChelsea31
2019/20Groin injuryChelsea12-
2019/20Arch painChelsea01
2018/19Torn muscle bundleDortmund20

3

2018/19Torn muscle fibreDortmund16
2018/19Muscular problemsDortmund51
2018/19Torn muscle fibreDortmund152
2018/19Muscular problemsDortmund172
2017/18InfluenzaDortmund01
2017/18KnockDortmund0-
2017/18Shinbone bruiseDortmund111
2017/18Abdominal influenzaDortmund4-
2017/18Muscular problemsDortmund72
2017/18Calf problemsDortmund31
2017/18Muscular problemsDortmund41
2016/17IllDortmund31
2015/16InfectionDortmund7-