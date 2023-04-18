Christian Pulisic loses Frank Lampard's faith already: USMNT star dropped from Chelsea's starting XI for Real Madrid Champions League clash

Christian Pulisic has been left out of Chelsea's starting XI for their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic started the Blues' last game - a Premier League defeat to Brighton - but failed to impress, finding himself hauled off before the hour mark.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic has endured a disappointing 2022-23 season, with a combination of poor form and injuries restricting him to just 27 appearances in all competition - the overwhelming majority of which have been as a substitute. He was also left on the bench for the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu and was not called upon by interim boss Frank Lampard. It remains to be seen if he will be brought on as a substitute this time around as Chelsea look to overturn a two-goal deficit, but losing his place for a crucial fixture is a worrisome sign for his future under Lampard.

WHAT NEXT? Another snub for a high-profile game will only fuel rumours that Pulisic will depart Stamford Bridge this summer. Atletico Madrid is one potential landing spot, though more suitors will likely emerge if Chelsea do decide to cash in on the USMNT star this summer.

