'They need to get an upgrade' - Chris Sutton insists Man Utd should REPLACE Andre Onana in the summer, and labels him a downgrade on David de Gea

WHAT HAPPENED? The Cameroon international was brought in to replace De Gea between the sticks at Old Trafford in the summer due to his superior shot-stopping and ball-playing skills. However, he is yet to live up to his £48 million ($62m) price tag and has committed several prominent errors which have resulted in defeats.

He was guilty of mistakes during United's two successive Champions League losses to Bayern Munich and Galatasaray respectively, which forced Erik ten Hag to admit that he needs to talk to his keeper.

WHAT THEY SAID: Sutton is equally unimpressed and when asked if the Red Devils have committed a 'blunder' by spending a fortune to replace De Gea with Onana he said: "I think he's a downgrade on De Gea. I really do. I've seen enough of him. Is he better than De Gea with his feet? Probably, only just. But I'm more interested in him keeping the ball out the back of the net and I think he's made a lot of blunders this season. A lot of goalkeeping errors.

"You go to the game against Bayern Munich, a couple of errors, and even the game this week (against Galatasaray) where I thought the third goal, he went down so early. I'm not so sure about him. I think Manchester United will make a change. I'm not saying this season but I think at the end of the season they need to get an upgrade on Onana."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Onana has been shipping an average of two goals per game since his move, which has resulted in United making their worst start to a Premier League season in 34 years. In the Champions League they are yet to take their first points and stand fourth in Group A behind Bayern Munich, Galatasaray, and Copenhagen.

WHAT NEXT? United host Brentford this weekend.