Chiesa returns to Juventus squad for Champions League clash with PSG after 10-month injury layoff

Federico Chiesa has been out of action since January with a knee injury but is in the Juventus squad to take on Paris Saint-Germain.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Juventus striker has been sidelined since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury back in January against Roma. Chiesa returned to training with Massimiliano Allegri's side at the start of October and has now moved a step closer to a first-team comeback by being named in the squad to face PSG.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiesa's return will be a boost to Juventus who have a lengthy injury list that includes Paul Pogba, Weston McKennie, Leandro Paredes, Dusan Vlahovic, Angel Di Maria, Mattia De Sciglio, and Kaio Jorge. Juventus have already been eliminated from the Champions League but head into the match in third place in the group and can still qualify for the Europa League.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR CHIESA?: The Italy international will be hoping for first-team minutes before the World Cup break. After the clash with PSG, Juventus take on Inter, Verona, and Lazio in Serie A before the competition pauses for the tournament in Qatar.