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Xabi Alonso is facing the first major crisis of his Chelsea tenure after a humiliating 4-1 home defeat to Leeds United sparked a furious reaction from the Stamford Bridge faithful. Despite the growing unrest, the Blues hierarchy have delivered a definitive verdict on the Spaniard's immediate future in the dugout.

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Chelsea hierarchy resist panic after dismal Leeds collapse

Saturday's 4-1 defeat against bitter rivals Leeds ended the visitors' 27-year wait for a Premier League win in west London. Loud boos echoed around the stadium at full-time as frustrated supporters voiced their anger.

That setback marked a third loss in four league matches, leaving Chelsea stuck in mid-table and short on belief. Alonso's side have suffered five defeats overall while conceding an alarming 20 goals in 11 games.

Yet according to Mail Sport, club executives will not make a hasty call to dismiss the 44-year-old. Despite his honeymoon period ending abruptly, boardroom figures are unwilling to pull the trigger so early in his reign.

Why Stamford Bridge chiefs are backing their summer coup

Luring Alonso this summer was viewed as a major coup. Chelsea beat Liverpool and Manchester City to the former Real Madrid boss' signature while both rivals hunted replacements for their outgoing managers.

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Heavy investment fuelled title expectations, especially without European football as a distraction. Although results have faltered, Alonso is not yet facing the intense pressure that quickly overwhelmed predecessors Graham Potter and Liam Rosenior, who lasted mere months in charge.

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Lavia insists Chelsea dressing room will not hit panic button

Romeo Lavia acknowledged the squad's frustration after surrendering control at home. "Everyone is very angry and disappointed," Lavia told the club's official website. "At home this is never the way you want to finish a game. We let them back in the game when we shouldn’t have. This is something we will analyse and get better at."

Still, Lavia insisted the players remain committed to Alonso's vision. "When we won games, when we lost games, we always said that no matter what, it’s a process," he added. "With these types of results, it feels like the end of the world, but we are not going to ring the bell now to say it’s a panic moment. Not at all. We are very confident as a team. We know where we want to get to."

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He also backed the setback to spark an immediate response, concluding: "This hurts. It needs to hurt so it provokes a reaction from the team, and this is definitely going to help us for the next game on Friday."

Friday clash offers immediate chance for redemption

Chelsea have little time to dwell on their defensive lapses before visiting Nottingham Forest's City Ground on Friday night. Fixing the errors that allowed Leeds back into the contest will be Alonso's priority as he works to restore fragile confidence.

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With the hierarchy offering breathing room for now, the players must turn their anger into a sharper display on the road. Delivering a strong response against Forest is vital if Alonso is to quieten the growing unrest.