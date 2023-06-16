Chelsea have finally released Tiemoue Bakayoko after six years at Stamford Bridge, in which he played just 43 times for the club.

Chelsea bought Bakayoko for £40m in 2017

Has played just 29 times in the Premier League

Released by the Blues

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea have finally said goodbye to the Frenchman after a series of underwhelming loan spells. Bakayoko arrived from Monaco in 2017 but he made a limited number of appearances for Chelsea and was loaned to AC Milan in 2018/19, then back to Monaco in 2019/20, to Napoli in 2020/21 and Milan again between 2021 and 2023. He will not get the chance to play under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bakayoko mustered just three appearances in Serie A for Milan last season and has now been let go by the Blues. They issued a thank you to the Frenchman, who did manage to win the FA Cup in his one season playing regularly for the club, although he is likely to go down as one of the club's worst ever signings.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea are continuing to trim their squad and more departures are likely, amid Manchester United's pursuit of midfielder Mason Mount.