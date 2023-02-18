Chelsea vs Southampton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Chelsea against Southampton in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Chelsea will be desperate to secure all three points when they take on Southampton in a Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Blues are heading into the fixture having won only once in their last nine outings in all competitions, with Graham Potter's side dropping to tenth in the Premier League standings.

Southampton's woeful season doesn't look like it will improve any time soon. The Saints are languishing at the bottom of the table, having won just four out of 22 matches in the Premier League. They will be hoping for a miracle to turn their season around.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Chelsea vs Southampton date & kick-off time

Game: Chelsea vs Southampton Date: February 18, 2023 Kick-off: 10.00am ET, 3.00pm GMT, 8:30pm IST Venue: Stamford Bridge

How to watch Chelsea vs Southampton on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched on Peacock.

The match is not being broadcast live in the United Kingdom (UK).

In India, the Star Sports Network has the Premier League broadcasting rights, with streaming services on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A Peacock UK N/A N/A India Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD Disney+ Hotstar

Southampton team news & squad

Che Adams, Alex McCarthy Valentino Livramento and Juan Larios will miss Southampton's game against Chelsea due to injuries. Kyle Walker-Peters missed the last two games due to a hamstring problem but is set to return to the squad.

Southampton possible XI: Bazunu; Caleta-Car, Bednarek, Salisu; Walker-Peters, Lavia, Ward-Prowse, Alcaraz, Perraud; Sulemana, Armstrong

Position Players Goalkeepers Caballero, Bazunu, McCarthy Defenders Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Bree, Salisu, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Perraud Midfielders Maitland-Niles, Aribo, Ward-Prowse, Orsic, Armstrong, Djenepo, Sulemana, Edozie, Alcaraz, Diallo, Walcott, Lavia Forwards Armstrong, Onuachu, Mara, Elyunoussi

Chelsea team news & squad

Potter will be without the services of Edouard Mendy, N'Golo Kante, Armando Broja and Christian Pulisic for the game against Southampton. Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell, who have missed games due to injury concerns, should make it to the squad.

Chelsea possible XI: Arrizabalaga; James, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella; Loftus-Cheek, Fernandez; Madueke, Felix, Mudryk; Havertz