Chelsea vs AC Milan: Lineups and LIVE updates

Chelsea lie at the bottom of Group E and need a win to stay in the hunt for a place in the Round of 16.

Chelsea haven't had a desirable start to the season as they lie outside of the top four in the Premier League standings, while they are yet to register a win in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. The sacking of Thomas Tuchel has only made matters worse.

AC Milan, on the other hand, have four points in their kitty out of a possible six in the Champions League group stage, while they are just three points off the top of the table in Serie A.

This promises to be a great encounter as both sides possess a lot of talent and industriousness.

Chelsea vs AC Milan confirmed lineups

Chelsea XI (3-5-2): Arrizabalaga; Fofana, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly; James, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Chilwell; Sterling, Aubameyang

AC Milan XI (4-2-3-1): Tatarasanu; Dest, Kalulu, Tomori, Ballo-Toure; Tonali, Bennacer; Krunic, De Ketelaere, Leao; Giroud

Chelsea Champions League fixtures

Having amassed just one point from their first two games, Graham Potter has a Herculean task ahead of himself as he needs to motivate his side to conjure the results that would help them put the slow start behind themselves.

Chelsea visit San Siro next week, on Tuesday, 11th October, for the reverse fixture. They visit RB Salzburg on 25th October and host Dinamo Zagreb on 2nd November to conclude their group stage.