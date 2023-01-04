Chelsea vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch & stream Premier League clash between Chelsea and Manchester City, plus kick-off time & team news

A struggling Chelsea will be desperate to try and snatch points off Premier League title challengers Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

Graham Potter's side has consistently failed to deliver throughout the season and lie 10th in the league table. The Blues have managed to win just once in their last eight Premier League outings.

Pep Guardiola's team, on the other hand, have only lost once in their last five league outings. They are second in the standings, chasing league leaders Arsenal. A win on Thursday would reduce the gap at the top of the table to just five points.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the game on TV and stream live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission

Chelsea vs Man City date & kick-off time

Game: Chelsea vs Man City Date: January 5, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET / 1:30am IST (Jan 6) Venue: Stamford Bridge

Where to watch Chelsea vs Man City on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live on Peacock.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be available to watch on Sky Sports and stream on Sky GO.

In India, the game can be watched on Star Sports and streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

Chelsea squad & team news

Position Players Goalkeepers Kepa, Mendy, Bettinelli Defenders T. Silva, Chalobah, Chilwell, James, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Cucurella Midfielders Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Zakaria, Ziyech, Gallagher, Havertz, Hall Forwards Aubameyang, Sterling

N'Golo Kante, Armando Broja, Wesley Fofana and Reece James will miss Chelsea's big clash against City due to injuries. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ben Chilwell are recovering from their fitness problems and Edouard Mendy remains doubtful due to a shoulder issue.

Possible Chelsea starting lineup: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly, Cucurella; Kovacic, Zakaria; Sterling, Mount, Pulisic; Havertz

Man City squad & team news

Position Players Goalkeepers Ortega, Ederson, Carson Defenders Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Laporte, Gómez, Akanji, Lewis Midfielders Phillips, Gündoğan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Palmer Forwards Haaland, Grealish, Álvarez, Mahrez

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will have nearly the entire squad available for selection except for Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias, who are recovering from respective injuries.

Possible Man City starting lineup: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Akanji, Cancelo; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Silva, Haaland, Foden