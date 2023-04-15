Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion : Lineups and LIVE updates

Two teams with contrasting fortunes lock horns at Stamford Bridge as Lampard looks for his first win as Chelsea's caretaker manager

Frank Lampard’s second stint at Stamford Bridge hasn’t been fruitful as of yet with Chelsea struggling in 11th place in the Premier League table and trailing Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League.

Goals from Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio dented Chelsea’s chances of securing CL qualification next season and only a miracle can help them save face against the reigning European champions.

Despite a crucial European fixture scheduled for next week, Lampard would like to win the game against Brighton and set the tone for the second leg. The West Londoners have a shambolic record playing in their own backyard since the turn of the year with just 2 wins in their 8 encounters.

Chelsea have also failed to score a goal in four consecutive matches for the first time since 1993- a streak they will like to end against a familiar opponent.

Roberto De Zerbi’s team, on the other hand, are enjoying a majestic Premier League campaign. The Seagulls have lost only 4 out of their last 18 fixtures.

While the English club are 10 points behind Manchester United, they also have two games in hand and could present a massive challenge for the Champions League spot at the business end of the tournament.

Although Brighton enter the contest after a defeat against Tottenham Hotspur, the club would be hoping for a change in fortune after a few controversial VAR decisions went against them. A win against the struggling Blues could see them overtake Aston Villa and put more pressure on Spurs and United.

With De Zerbi’s men vying for their first top-flight victory at Stamford Bridge, the club could take inspiration from their 4-1 thrashing of the Blues earlier this season.

Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI (4-3-3): Kepa; James, W. Fofana, Silva, Chilwell; Kovacic, Fernandez, Mount; Sterling, Havertz, Felix

Brighton and Hove Albion XI (4-2-3-1): Steele; Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Caicedo, Gross; March, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferguson

Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion LIVE updates

Chelsea's next three fixtures

The Blues host Real Madrid next in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal o the 19th of April as they look to overturn a 2-0 deficit at home. Lampard's men then return to Premier League action when they host Brentford on the 27th of April before travelling to the Emirates Stadium to face league leaders Arsenal on the 3rd of May.