Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Chelsea against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Chelsea have it all to do as they face Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of the Champions League round-of-16 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

After going six matches without a win, the Blues managed to beat Leeds United in their last outing in the Premier League to boost confidence ahead of facing Dortmund. The Bundesliga side hold a 1-0 first-leg advantage after Karim Adeyemi's 63rd-minute goal in Germany.

Unlike Chelsea, who are struggling in the league, Dortmund's domestic form has been impressive. They are joint leaders in the Bundesliga after 23 games with 49 points - the same tally as that of Bayern Munich.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the second leg game on TV in the U.S., UK and India, as well as how to stream live online.

Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund date & kick-off time

Game: Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund Date: March 7, 2023 Kick-off: 3.00pm ET, 8.00pm GMT, 1:30am IST (March 8) Venue: Stamford Bridge

How to watch Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched on CBS, TUDN and Univision, with streaming options available on fuboTV and Paramount+.

The match is being broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate in the United Kingdom (UK).

In India, the Sony Sports Network has the Champions League broadcasting rights, with streaming services on Sony LIV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. TUDN, Univision fuboTV, Paramount+ UK BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate BT app India Sony Ten 2 SD/HD (English), Sony Ten 3 SD, Sony Ten 3 HD (Hindi), Sony Ten 4 SD (Tamil) & Sony Ten 4 HD (Telugu) Sony LIV Malaysia and Singapore N/A DAZN

Chelsea team news & squad

There is good news in the Chelsea camp as head coach Graham Potter has confirmed that Christian Pulisic will be in the squad to face Borussia Dortmund, following a long spell on the sidelines.

Thiago Silva, Mason Mount, Edouard Mendy, Armando Broja and N'Golo Kante remain sidelined, while full-back Reece James will be assessed ahead of kick-off and could make the cut.

Conor Gallagher, Kalidou Koulibaly and Mykhailo Mudryk are all one yellow card away from a Champions League suspension.

Chelsea possible XI: Kepa; Chalobah, Koulibaly, Fofana; James, Kovacic, Fernandez, Chilwell; Sterling, Havertz, Felix

Position Players Goalkeepers Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Slonina Defenders Chalobah, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Cucurella, Badiashile, Chilwell, Fofana, James Midfielders Gallagher, Chukuwuemeka, Mudryk, Fernandez, Loftus-Cheek, Madueke, Ziyech, Zakaria, Kovacic Forwards Aubameyang, Havertz, Felix, Sterling, Pulisic

Borussia Dortmund team news & squad

Dortmund will be without the services of Julian Ryerson who is suspended for this game due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Karim Adeyemi, who was the match-winner in the first leg between these two teams, will be unavailable due to injury. Joining him in the medical room are Youssoufa Moukoko, Mateu Morey, Abdoulaye Kamara, Julien Duranville. First-choice goalkeeper Gregor Kobel remains doubtful and he could be replaced by Alexander Meyer.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Meyer; Wolf, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Ozcan, Can, Bellingham; Brandt, Haller, Reus