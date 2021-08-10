Chelsea boss Tuchel admits Abraham is 'not happy' but will not comment on transfer talk

The Blues are looking to secure a £40 million fee for the forward, who has been linked with Roma, Arsenal and Atalanta

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted Tammy Abraham is "not happy" over a lack of playing time, but refused to comment on speculation that a move to Roma is imminent.

Abraham saw his playing time greatly diminished after Tuchel's arrival last term, and his minutes are set to be reduced even further by Romelu Lukaku's impending arrival from Inter.

Amid reports Abraham could be set for a move to Roma, Tuchel opted to keep mum on the 23-year-old's future.

What was said?

At a press conference on Tuesday, Tuchel said regarding reports of Abraham's move to Roma: "I will not comment on the actual situation, how far it is, and if it's true or not true.

"Tammy is in the squad [for Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup against Villarreal] and did good preparation matches.

"He was clearly not happy with the last half a year and he has maybe reason not to be happy. Maybe it was my fault not to push him and trust him at the same level as other players.

"I can understand he wants more minutes, so the decision will be how do we plan? What are Tammy's plans? Does he fight his way back into the team from the position he ended last season? Or does he want to change the club to one where he has a better chance of being a starter?

"I can understand and this is the situation. It's quite a normal situation until the transfer window is closed. Tammy is one of the players where we constantly evaluate the situation and adapt to the needs. There is no news now, he is available for the starting XI tomorrow or to come off the bench."

Where could Abraham be heading?

With Chelsea set to spend £98 million ($136m) on Lukaku, the club will aim to recoup some of those funds by selling Abraham.

There are plenty of interested parties in the forward, who still managed to score 12 goals last season despite his curtailed playing time in the second half of the campaign.

Goal has confirmed that Roma, Arsenal and Atalanta are three of the teams vying for Abraham's signature. Chelsea are currently demanding £40m ($55m) for Abraham.

