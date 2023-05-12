Chelsea could allow Thiago Silva to leave the club this summer to make a return to Brazil side Fluminense, it has been reported.

Defender wants to finish career at Fluminense

Chelsea contract expires in 2024

Blues willing to let him go this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? The defender signed a contract extension in February that keeps him tied to the Stamford Bridge side until 2024. However, he has admitted that he wants to finish his career at Fluminense and The Telegraph claims the Blues would not stop him moving back to his homeland this year.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Silva is not on the list of players that Chelsea want to sell at the end of next season, but because of his excellent service and the summer return of Levi Colwill from his loan at Brighton, the club would grant his wish if he wants to join Fluminense.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Fluminense president Mario Bittencourt has already approached the 38-year-old to discuss a possible deal. The Brazil defender's career got off the ground at Fluminense after he caught tuberculosis at Dynamo Moscow. After excelling at the Rio de Janeiro club, he went on to join AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain before moving to Chelsea in 2020.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Thiago Silva will likely be in action on Saturday when they face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.