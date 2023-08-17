Chelsea transfer blow as Michael Olise signs new four-year contract with Crystal Palace despite Blues having triggered his £35m release clause

Soham Mukherjee
Michael OliseGetty Images
ChelseaM. OliseCrystal PalacePremier League

Chelsea have missed out on the signing of Michael Olise, with the midfielder having put pen to paper on a new four-year deal with Crystal Palace.

  • Olise signs new contract at Palace
  • Chelsea miss out on key transfer target
  • Blues had triggered his £35m release clause

WHAT HAPPENED? The French winger has committed his future to the Eagles, club chairman Steve Parish has confirmed. The news comes as a surprise given that Chelsea had triggered Olise's £35m ($44.5m) release clause earlier in the week.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to The Guardian, Palace, who were annoyed with Chelsea's conduct in trying to sign Olise, discussed internally about the possibility of going to a tribunal as they felt that the Blues had illegally 'tapped up' their player over a potential move. Moreover, his release clause is also believed to have included a sell-on clause for Palace.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Announcing Olise's new deal on social media, Parish wrote: "I’m absolutely delighted to announce @m.olise has decided to commit his future to Crystal Palace football club and this afternoon signed a new four-year deal with the club. @m.olise is an 🦅 ❤️💙🦅"

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Michael Olise Crystal Palace 2023-24Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? After Olise agreed to sign an extension with Palace, the Blues may seek other alternatives. They are apparently in the hunt for a versatile forward who can play on the right wing and also adapt to a No.10 role if required. They have reportedly drawn up a shortlist of potential targets which include Mohammed Kudus, Rayan Cherki and Brennan Johnson.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

420033 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 167840Jude Bellingham
  • 45131Christopher Nkunku
  • 29317Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 28694Mason Mount
  • 19670Sandro Tonali
  • 53108Other
420033 Votes

Editors' Picks