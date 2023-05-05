Chelsea eye second Joao Felix loan with Blues hierarchy unwilling to match Atletico’s €100m valuation

Chelsea want to sign Joao Felix on loan next season because the club are reluctant to match Atletico Madrid's asking price to sign him permanently.

WHAT HAPPENED? The forward joined the Blues in January on a temporary basis and has enjoyed bright spells in the Premier League, scoring two in his 12 appearances in the English top-flight. The London side want to keep the Portugal international, according to Mundo Deportivo, but Atletico are demanding around €100 million (£87m/$110m) for him, which is too much for Chelsea.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A loan back to Stamford Bridge may not be the only option for Joao Felix, whose contract at Atletico expires in 2026, as agent Jorge Mendes is looking for other clubs. Paris Saint-Germain have been listed as one possible destination given they are set to lose Lionel Messi at the end of the season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 23-year-old was an important player under previous Chelsea coach Graham Potter, but his playing time has decreased under interim boss Frank Lampard. The ex-Benfica star started from the bench in recent defeats to Brighton and Brentford and did not feature at all in the 3-1 loss against Arsenal in midweek.

WHAT NEXT FOR JOAO FELIX? The attacker will hope to be in action for Chelsea again on Saturday when they visit Bournemouth.