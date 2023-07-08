Chelsea reject €30m offer from Inter for flop Romelu Lukaku amid renewed interest from Al-Hilal and Juventus

Chelsea rejected Inter's offer to sign Romelu Lukaku permanently for €30m amid growing interest from Saudi Arabia for the Belgian.

Lukaku has three years left in Chelsea contract

Has offers from Al-Hilal and Juventus

WHAT HAPPENED? Inter, who signed Lukaku on loan from Chelsea last season, submitted a bid worth €30m (£25.6m/$33m) to sign the Belgian striker permanently which the Premier League side reportedly rejected. And now Lukaku is considering making a move to Saudi Arabia with Al-Hilal interested in signing him, according to Jacob Steinberg.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lukaku still has three years left in his existing contract with the Blues but it is unlikely that he will continue at Stamford. He is due to re-unite with his Chelsea teammate for pre-season training but new Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino recently hinted that Lukaku could be on his way out of the club.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Lukaku already rejected a lucrative offer from Al-Hilal last month as he was determined to play for Inter in the upcoming season.

WHAT NEXT FOR ROMELU LUKAKU? If Inter does not place a second bid, Lukaku could consider leaving Europe for Saudi Arabia in the summer although he also has an offer from Juventus.