Chelsea boss Potter claims he has ‘hardest job in football’ as questions are asked of his future

Graham Potter claims to have “the hardest job in football” as questions begin to be asked of his future as manager of Chelsea.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 47-year-old only inherited the reins at Stamford Bridge from Champions League winner Thomas Tuchel in September 2022 and has taken in just 18 games at the helm. Only eight victories have been collected during those outings, though, with Chelsea slipping out of the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and down to 10th in the Premier League table.

WHAT THEY SAID: Chelsea supporters already appear to be losing faith in Potter’s regime and, with £250 million ($305m) having been invested in the last summer transfer window, the man calling the shots in west London accepts that he is filling the most demanding of roles. Potter has said: “This is what it is. We have to deal with the new and we have to build things up again because things have changed, things have gone and left. That’s part of the challenge to come and I understood that things would be difficult from a leadership perspective.

“It is a challenge, stimulating and ridiculously hard. I think it is probably the hardest job in football because of that leadership change and the expectation - because rightly where people see Chelsea. I obviously didn’t think we’d lose 10 first-team players but that’s where we are at. All I can do is speak to you guys honestly, give my perspective and understand the criticism if you lose.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea have lost a number of senior stars, including N’Kolo Kante and Christian Pulisic, to injury this season, while there has been further changes off the field as Roman Abramovich agreed to sell the club back in May 2022 to a consortium headed up by American businessman Todd Boehly.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea will be back in Premier League action on Thursday when taking in a derby date with neighbours Fulham, with a positive result required at Craven Cottage if Potter is to avoid falling under even more pressure.