Chelsea not the only Premier League club keen on Neymar as PSG mull over summer transfer options

Chelsea are not the only Premier League side keen on Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, with at least one other club reportedly in the transfer mix.

Brazilian has long-term contract in France

Questions being asked of his future

May be offered a fresh start in England

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil international forward is seeing questions asked of his future at Parc des Princes after enduring another injury-hit campaign in 2022-23. He has scored 18 goals through 29 appearances this term, but has been out of action since February 19 with an ankle problem.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While the 31-year-old has not been at his best this season, Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is said to have asked about the South American’s potential availability during talks with PSG bosses earlier this year. Neymar would fit the bill for the Blues when it comes to bringing in another marquee addition.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Mirror is, however, claiming that Chelsea could face competition from domestic rivals in any scramble to secure Neymar’s signature. Interest from England is said to be building, with there no doubting that a man with a record 77 international goals to his name remains a match-altering talent on his day.

WHAT NEXT? Neymar is tied to a contract at PSG through to 2025, with there a further 12-month option in his deal that could be triggered. But the Ligue 1 champions are considering a freshening up of their ranks and the summer of 2023 may present them with a final opportunity to demand a sizeable fee for an ageing playmaker.