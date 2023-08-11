Moises Caicedo 'having second thoughts' about Liverpool move & is still in London as Chelsea prepare to smash British transfer record & embarrass Reds by hijacking move

Chelsea are poised to raise their offer for Moises Caicedo, hijacking Liverpool's £110 million deal, with the player having 'second thoughts'.

Chelsea prepare an enhanced offer for Caicedo

Liverpool made British-record £110m transfer

Caicedo in London having second thoughts about Anfield move

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Guardian, the Blues are set to escalate their bid for Caicedo to outdo Liverpool's £110m ($140m) with Brighton for the Ecuadorian midfielder after their latest £100m ($127m) offer was turned down by the Seagulls. While Liverpool moved swiftly to secure the deal, Chelsea remains in contention for Caicedo, a player they have targeted throughout the summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After considering Chelsea's renewed efforts to get him, Caicedo is having "second thoughts" about his move to Anfield, per Sky Sports. Although they were set to fly for Liverpool in the morning to undergo a medical later in the afternoon, the player along with his entourage is still in London, mulling over the future.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea's interest in Caicedo underscores their intent to strengthen their team's core, especially after the departure of Mateo Kovacic and N'golo Kante. Indeed, the Blues also bid for Romeo Lavia, who was on Klopp's wanted list, whereas reports in Italy mention that they also have Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti on their shortlist.

WHAT NEXT? Caicedo's decision will be key in determining his future if Chelsea go on to match or outbid Liverpool's offer. This transfer saga has rumbled on for long with its fair share of twists and turns and it is definitely not over yet!