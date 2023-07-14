Another exit? Chelsea in talks with Marseille over move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea are in talks with Marseille over a potential summer deal for out-of-favour striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

WHAT HAPPENED? Aubameyang has held talks with Chelsea over a potential exit this summer and Sky Sports reports that there is concrete interest from Marseille in securing his signature. The Ligue 1 side are expected to make a formal approach to sign the former Gabon international, although it is not clear yet if a loan deal will be discussed or a permanent transfer, given Aubameyang has just one year left on his current contract.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The striker made 21 appearances in all competitions last season but just 11 of those were starts. He did not manage to complete the 90 minutes at all.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Aubameyang has scored just three goals for Chelsea but he has impressed previously at Arsenal, Barcelona, and Borussia Dortmund. The Blues are engaging in a fire-sale this summer, letting 11 players leave permanently, including Kai Havertz and Mason Mount. Aubameyang may be the next in line.

WHAT NEXT? Aubameyang will hope to clarify his future before the season kicks off in August.