Chelsea exodus continues! Hakim Ziyech agrees deal with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr as Al-Ahli prepare to announce Edouard Mendy transfer

Chelsea's summer clear-out is set to continue as Hakim Ziyech and Edouard Mendy have both reportedly agreed moves to Saudi Arabia.

Ziyech to unite with Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Mendy will head to Al-Ahli

Chelsea's summer clearout continues

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues are looking to part ways with several first-team players to reduce their bloated squad as part of a massive summer overhaul. Several Chelsea players have been linked with various clubs across Europe and Asia, and according to Fabrizio Romano, Ziyech and Mendy are on the verge of joining Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli respectively in the next few days.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After moving to Stamford Bridge from Ajax, Ziyech has found it difficult to find his feet in the Premier League and looked destined to join Paris-Saint-Germain in January. However, the transfer fell through on deadline day due to an administrative malfunction on the part of Chelsea, which saw him consigned to the bench for the bulk of the rest of the season.

However, Ziyech is now set to sign a three-year deal with Al-Nassr that will see him link up with five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who paved the way for the Middle East's summer transfer dealings after moving to Mrsool Park in December.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Romano also claims that Mendy has agreed to sign the dotted line with Al-Ahli on a contract through to 2026. The goalkeeper made an incredible start to his life at Chelsea but lost form under Graham Potter and subsequently failed to regain the No.1 spot. The 31-year-old has conceded 86 goals in 105 appearances during his stint with the London club.

Romano has also reported that Kalidou Koulibaly is close to sealing a move to Al-Hilal, with the Senegalese defender set to sign a three-year deal that will see him follow Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves to the Saudi club.

WHAT NEXT? After spending over £600m in the last two transfer windows, Todd Boehly is looking to balance his books by selling several players. His efforts are being aided by the Saudi league as apart from Ziyech and Mendy, N'Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are also on the verge of leaving European football. Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic are also being linked with moves away from the club, but are likely to continue in the Premier League.