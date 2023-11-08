Chelsea left fuming! Sporting director Paul Winstanley facing questions over Emma Hayes' decision to leave the Blues for USWNT role

Fuming Chelsea owners are set to question sporting director Paul Winstanley over Emma Hayes' decision to leave the club.

WHAT HAPPENED? Last week it was announced that Hayes is all set to leave Chelsea at the end of the ongoing season, thus ending an 11-year-long relationship with the club. The news of the legendary coach's departure reportedly did not go down well with the ownership as they are set to question sporting director Winstanley, according to the Daily Mail.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report further claims that Winstanley was given the task to negotiate a new deal with the English coach on priority at the beginning of the season but he apparently delayed the process as he had to focus on other issues. In between, the US Soccer Federation swooped in and offered Hayes a managerial role with the USWNT which she reportedly accepted.

WHAT NEXT? According to the sporting director, the Blues were going to make the 47-year-old the highest-paid manager in the Women's Super League but now she is all set to become the highest-paid coach in the world of women's football after accepting USSF's offer.