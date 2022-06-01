How Chelsea use diet to help develop academy players at Cobham

The Blues employ a holistic approach to healthy eating at the club, as Performance Nutritionist Ollie Turner tells GOAL in an exclusive interview

Chelsea are in the business of winning, and that means constantly pursuing excellence on all fronts.

Indeed, talk to anyone at Cobham and they will tell you that they want to be the best at everything they do.

That doesn't just mean scouting and recruiting top young talents, it's also about improving and honing their skills.

It also means educating them on what it takes to make it to the very highest level, showing that what they eat plays a key role in how they will perform.

"There is a no-stone-unturned approach," Chelsea's Performance Nutritionist Ollie Turner tells GOAL.

"We've got a team of practitioners: James Collins is the strategic lead; Andy Casper is there for the first team; and I'm the academy nutritionist.

"The idea is the same philosophy, the same approach to diet, runs from Under-9s to the senior squad. We are really trying to embed good nutritional practices in the players.

"For me, in the academy, it is about preparing the guys for the rigours of the first team. So, they need to have the knowledge and the skills.

"The knowledge might be what types of food to eat and when. The skills are the cooking, which we coach just like the football itself.

"We can show the kids what the first team is doing before and after matches, and apply that to their own preparation.

"The club works extremely hard to develop not just footballers but rounded human beings as well. You really get that sense in the club and nutrition can play a part in that.

"The culture around nutrition is just like the general culture of the club. It isn't a specific demand but it is ingrained."

Chelsea FC

The commitment to healthy eating is underlined by the fact that the team of chefs at the club isn't just charged with looking after the elite senior sides, but also hundreds of children at under-age level.

"We have a whole catering team headed up by James Adlan, who does a really good job," Turner added. "I am liaising with the chefs all the time to come up with new ideas. We do things like breakfast specials.

"The day before a match might be high in carbs like some pancakes with maple syrup and fruit. We like a variety of meals at lunch for the players and explore different flavours for the players.

"We have a lot of different cultures in our academy, so it is important to cater to everyone. In terms of who eats there, it is all players within the club from Under-12s up. The canteen can get quite busy at times!

"We also provide snacks like flapjack bars and energy balls, which are comprised of dates, fruit pots, snack-a-jacks and rice cakes, so players can snack as well."

It's clear that Chelsea's approach is working, when one considers Mason Mount, Reece James and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are currently flying the flag for the academy in Thomas Tuchel's first team, while fellow Cobham graduates Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham are also excelling in Serie A.

Turner is quick to point out, though, that while they are keen to instil healthy eating habits in all Chelsea players, they are not too harsh on the youngsters.

"We're conscious as practitioners not to be the food police," Turner says. "These guys are kids who are growing up so they won't always eat for performance.

"It is split into different areas with where kids are at in their development so the Under-9s to Under-12s is very much education-based.

"At Under-13s to Under-16s, we become more specific and bring in some recovery strategies.

Chelsea FC

"From 18s to U23s, it becomes very individualised because people are at different levels with the knowledge, skills and what they need.

"When it comes to going out and getting McDonald's or things like that, I am aware that's okay sometimes.

"It is about giving knowledge about what it will do to your performance and it naturally helps people gravitate towards fruits, vegetables, lean sources of protein and different types of grains like whole grains."

On top of the club's impressive in-house approach to diet, it's also worth noting that the Chelsea Digital Ventures unit has moved into creating consumer-focused products.

Alongside two apps, Perfect Play and C-Score, is a range of sports supplements called Blue Fuel. Such is the quality of the product, the club uses it from Under-18s up, with players constantly given the products in around their matchdays to use them to boost their own performances.

However, it's also sold to the public and Chelsea believe Blue Fuel can become another important revenue stream in the future.

"We enlisted the likes of the head of sports science Jack Christopher and the club nutritionists, and we did blind taste tests with the players and got feedback from the staff," product lead Emma Barraclough explains.

"You can't have a tougher audience than Chelsea's players. An amateur person might take it two or three times a week but our players use this stuff every day. So, you have to have standards with what they are at.

"We wanted to cover a full range of energy, hydration, protein and recovery, while also making it taste great. It has an accompanying app so you can monitor intake along with creating meal plans."

Article continues below

Chelsea believe that his holistic approach to diet can help the club make the marginal gains required to continue competing with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool in every aspect of the game.

As far as the Blues are concerned, a good meal can be the difference between winning and losing.

For that reason, while Chelsea remain hungry for success, their players are always well fed.