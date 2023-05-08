A way out of Chelsea for Christian Pulisic! USMNT star offered career lifeline with Napoli and Juventus among clubs interested

Serie A champions Napoli and Turin giants Juventus are interested in signing Christian Pulisic in the summer transfer window.

Pulisic tipped to leave Chelsea

Struggling for minutes in west London

Has attracted interest from Serie A clubs

WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic is facing an uncertain future at Chelsea after falling out of favour in west London. The USMNT star has only started eight Premier League matches so far in 2022-23 and is expected to be one of several players offloaded in the summer. Pulisic could be heading to Italy, with Napoli and Juventus both having expressed an interest in the UMSNT forward, according to the Daily Mail.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic was left on the bench as Chelsea secured a first win under interim manager Frank Lampard against Bournemouth on Saturday. The American had been left out of the squad entirely for Chelsea's previous game at Arsenal and looks set to continue to struggle for minutes between now and the end of the campaign while Lampard remains at the helm.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea are expected to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as the club's permanent manager this week. One of Pochettino's tasks will be to trim a bloated squad that has endured a disastrous season. The Blues are currently down in 11th place in the Premier League table despite huge investment in the squad under owner Todd Boehly.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.